Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $60.33, while its potential upside is 43.61%. Competitively the average price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 86.45% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 78.8%. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.