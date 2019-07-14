Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.