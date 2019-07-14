Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.25
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
