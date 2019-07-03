Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparison side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 98.38% and its average target price is $27.

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.