Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-20.4%
|-19.7%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 89.87% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|InflaRx N.V.
|-3.5%
|-15.19%
|30%
|28.2%
|20.54%
|14.38%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
