Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 89.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.