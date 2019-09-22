Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$60.33 is Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 52.46%. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 104.08%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 62% respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.