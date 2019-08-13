Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.97 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 139.83% and its average target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.