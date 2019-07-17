Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparing side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.