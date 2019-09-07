Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$59 is Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 38.01%. Competitively the average price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 31.09% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.