Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 11.55 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 66.27% at a $62.75 average price target. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 53.49% and its average price target is $20. Based on the data given earlier, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.