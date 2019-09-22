Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $60.33, and a 52.46% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 13.75%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Comparatively, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has 40.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.