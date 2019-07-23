Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.50 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 30.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.