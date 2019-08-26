Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Contrasting side by side

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 424.48% and its consensus target price is $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.