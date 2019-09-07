Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a 38.01% upside potential and an average target price of $59. Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 395.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 92.4%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.