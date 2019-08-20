Turning Point Brands (TPB) to pay $0.05 on Oct 11, 2019; Quidel (QDEL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:TPB) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Turning Point Brands Inc’s current price of $37.71 translates into 0.12% yield. Turning Point Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 160,176 shares traded. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 12.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Net $3.03M; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC QTRLY SHR $0.18; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.1% of Turning Point Brands; 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands Names Robert Lavan Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Brian Wigginton to Vice President — Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Brad Beard to Vice President — Finance, Business Planning; 07/03/2018 Turning Point Brands’ Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS – ON MARCH 7, CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF CO’S $250 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – U.S. LUMBER Agrees to Acquire Midwest Lumber

Among 2 analysts covering Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quidel has $77 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 22.53% above currents $61.62 stock price. Quidel had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. See Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) latest ratings:

15/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $74 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $74 New Target: $77 Maintain

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $741.31 million. It operates through three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 22.85 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 112,447 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 14,865 shares. Prudential has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 19,755 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 911 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.26% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability holds 1.18% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 348,604 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 57,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 23,950 shares. 1,121 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has invested 0.7% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Aurora Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 17,097 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 66,135 are owned by Mackenzie Fin. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.91% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 38.42 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.