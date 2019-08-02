Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Reaches $38.84 After 4.00% Up Move; Torray Raised By $1.44 Million Its Albemarle (ALB) Position

Torray Llc increased Albemarle (ALB) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Torray Llc acquired 17,736 shares as Albemarle (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Torray Llc holds 150,236 shares with $12.32M value, up from 132,500 last quarter. Albemarle now has $7.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $68.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle

The stock of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 234,701 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 12.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC – LAVAN WILL SUCCEED COMPANY’S PREVIOUS CFO, MARK STEGEMAN; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS NAMES ROBERT LAVAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; PROMOTES BRIAN WIGGINTON TO VICE PRESIDENT — FINANCE, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND BRAD BEARD TO VICE PRESIDENT — FINANCE, BUSINESS…; 30/04/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS BUYS VAPOR SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.1% of Turning Point Brands; 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands: Brian Wigginton Named Chief Accounting Officer, VP, Finance; 07/03/2018 Turning Point Brands’ Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands Expects a 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate to Be 24%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Turning Point Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPB); 11/05/2018 – U.S. LUMBER Agrees to Acquire Midwest LumberThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $763.51 million company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $40.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TPB worth $30.54 million more.

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. The company has market cap of $763.51 million. It operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

More notable recent Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Point Brands launches CBD-focused website – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss; Raises FY19 Sales Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) were released by: Mondaq.com and their article: “Turning Point Brands Invests In Canadian Distribution Firm Recreation Marketing – Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences – Canada – Mondaq News Alerts” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Albemarle Stock Advanced 11% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was bought by Marlow DeeAnne J.

Torray Llc decreased Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stake by 5,464 shares to 203,094 valued at $26.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Class A stake by 408 shares and now owns 16,474 shares. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advisors Corp owns 0.2% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 217,489 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,377 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). British Columbia Inv reported 19,912 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,004 shares stake. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 7,950 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 30,440 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 20,575 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.96% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 649,491 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd reported 1.12 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest owns 37,996 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.06% or 14,550 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $95 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.