Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Reaches $24.50 52-Week Low; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 355 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 421 sold and decreased their stakes in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 617.91 million shares, up from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Occidental Petroleum Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 114 Reduced: 307 Increased: 254 New Position: 101.

The stock of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.77 target or 3.00% below today’s $24.50 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $481.63M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $23.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.45M less. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 96,430 shares traded. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 12.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Turning Point Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPB); 08/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS – ON MARCH 7, CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF CO’S $250 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands: Brian Wigginton Named Chief Accounting Officer, VP, Finance; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Turning Point Brands Acquires Vapor Supply; 11/05/2018 – U.S. LUMBER Agrees to Acquire Midwest Lumber; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC TPB.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 16 PCT

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 48.82% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for 6.29 million shares. Mason Capital Management Llc owns 2.20 million shares or 21.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 7.75% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Icahn Carl C has invested 6.3% in the stock. Oslo Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 450,000 shares.

The stock increased 2.98% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 5.86 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.10 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TPB’s profit will be $10.81M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Turning Point Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.