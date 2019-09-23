Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Reaches $24.07 After 9.00% Down Move; SBI HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (SBHGF) Shorts Raised By 19.14%

SBI HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) had an increase of 19.14% in short interest. SBHGF’s SI was 2.25 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.14% from 1.89M shares previously. With 13,800 avg volume, 163 days are for SBI HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s short sellers to cover SBHGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 200 shares traded. SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 380,370 shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 12.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands Expects a 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate to Be 24%; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.1% of Turning Point Brands; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Net $3.03M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Turning Point Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPB); 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS NAMES ROBERT LAVAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; PROMOTES BRIAN WIGGINTON TO VICE PRESIDENT — FINANCE, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND BRAD BEARD TO VICE PRESIDENT — FINANCE, BUSINESS…; 30/04/2018 – Turning Point Brands Acquires Vapor Supply; 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC – LAVAN WILL SUCCEED COMPANY’S PREVIOUS CFO, MARK STEGEMAN; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands Sees FY18 Volume Growth of 4% to 6%The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $473.18 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $21.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TPB worth $42.59M less.

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business divisions. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services and products, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; economic and investment information services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. The company has market cap of $473.18 million. It operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.