Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Reaches $23.06 1 Year Low; Astro Med (ALOT) Sentiment Is 2.86

The stock of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.45 target or 7.00% below today’s $23.06 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $453.32 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $21.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.73M less. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 133,273 shares traded. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 12.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 08/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS – ON MARCH 7, CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF CO’S $250 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.1% of Turning Point Brands; 07/03/2018 Turning Point Brands’ Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate of 26% to 27%; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Net $3.03M; 09/05/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC TPB.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 16 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Turning Point Brands Inc’s Refi Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands Expects a 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate to Be 24%; 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands: Robert Lavan Named Chief Financial Officer

Astro Med Inc (ALOT) investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 40 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold their stock positions in Astro Med Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.97 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Astro Med Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 24.

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. The company has market cap of $453.32 million. It operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Analysts await Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TPB’s profit will be $10.81M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Turning Point Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Point Brands names new chairman – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Turning Point Brands elects new chairman – Louisville Business First” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Vaping Stocks to Consider Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zscaler, GameStop, and Turning Point Brands Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tata Motors leads consumer gainers; Xcel Brands only loser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 0.93% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. for 125,743 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 59,885 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.8% invested in the company for 371,920 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 140,610 shares.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) CEO Greg Woods on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 40,792 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q NET INCOME 181.8M RINGGIT; 19/03/2018 – CEO Woods Disposes 366 Of AstroNova Inc; 09/05/2018 – Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone; 09/05/2018 – ASTRO AEROSPACE BUYS VTOL INDUSTRY LEADER PASSENGER DRONE; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova 4Q Adj EPS 25c; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – BOARD DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage III patients; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20 million for 23.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $113.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $49,044 activity.