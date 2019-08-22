Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Holding; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shareholder Iberiabank Decreased Its Holding by $1.68 Million as Shares Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) by 64.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 424,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 231,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 656,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 416,440 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TURKCELL ODEME AND/OR ANY OTHER UNIT TO JOIN AS FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER IN INCORPORATION OF “JOINT PAYMENT COMPANY”; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Turkcell board reshuffled with three new members; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 29, 2018, AND PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROVED, AS TURKCELL HOLDING HOLDS 51 PERCENT OF TURKCELL; 24/04/2018 – TURKCELL 1Q NET INCOME 500.8M LIRAS, EST. 608.7M LIRAS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 05/04/2018 – Turkcell Is Marketing 10-Year USD Bond in 6.25% Area; 08/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 69.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 39,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 17,533 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 57,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 4.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 819,510 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $119.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,419 shares to 12,139 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.