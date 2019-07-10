Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Position Maintained by Nwq Investment Management Company Llc; Hexavest Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $9.82 Million; Shares Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 193,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 1.04 million shares traded or 125.85% up from the average. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 38.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 26/03/2018 – TURKCELL FINANSMAN GETS EU100M LOAN FROM BANK OF CHINA; 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL GETS APPROVAL TO SELL UP TO $750M DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Telia Company: Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on proposals for dividend and for board nominations in Turkcell; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE AT 1.62 BLN LIRA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION FOR PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATOR LICENSE OF UKRAINE-BASED PAYCELL LLC IS MADE; 05/04/2018 – Turkcell Is Marketing 10-Year USD Bond in 6.25% Area; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS TURKCELL ‘BBB-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STILL NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – Turkcell and Mail.Ru Group Boost Their Digital Solutions Through Strategic Partnership

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 83,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.55M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization

More notable recent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Turkey’s Search Engine Yaani Introduces Navigation and E-mail Services – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Turkcell Wins GSMA Internet of Things Security Leadership Award – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Renowned Turkish Dr. Oz is on BiP Now! – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Turkcell Presented at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 424,080 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,589 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mngmt Company has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 14.71 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 6.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Investment Management Llc reported 0.95% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 934,946 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.66% or 20,148 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Magellan Asset Ltd stated it has 9.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 439,336 shares. The Maryland-based Founders Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 3.16% or 42,371 shares. 197,638 are owned by Riverpark Management Limited Co. Skba Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 4,590 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hoplite Management LP has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Ab (TUR) by 200,794 shares to 2,397 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp Ce (NYSE:DUK) by 170,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,099 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Util (NYSE:ALL).