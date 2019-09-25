Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)’s Financial Results Comparing With America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

This is a contrast between Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Wireless Communications and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 5 0.00 N/A 0.40 14.05 America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 15 0.00 N/A 1.07 13.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0.00% 17.5% 6.3% America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 35.8% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0.00 America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s potential upside is 16.20% and its consensus price target is $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 12.1% respectively. 67.4% are Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -5.29% -5.29% 4.32% -20.49% -13.69% -1.25% America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. -3.18% -5.41% -3.05% -11.01% -18.52% -1.82%

For the past year Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock price has smaller decline than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.