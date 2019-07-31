Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Reaches $5.75 After 9.00% Down Move; Hillenbrand (HI) Shorts Down By 0.01%

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) had a decrease of 0.01% in short interest. HI’s SI was 851,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.01% from 851,800 shares previously. With 245,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)’s short sellers to cover HI’s short positions. The SI to Hillenbrand Inc’s float is 1.39%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 413,403 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

The stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 286,750 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 38.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL HAS $248M SHORT POSITION IN BALANCE SHEET AS OF APRIL; 14/03/2018 – TURKCELL SAYS SEES REVENUES GROWING 14-16 PERCENT ANNUALLY BETWEEN 2018-2020, SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT 37-40 PCT; 29/03/2018 – TELIA TURKCELL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING APPROVED DIVIDENDS; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell: Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand From Global Investors; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TO ESTABLISH FOUNDATION CALLED “TURKCELL VAKFI” TO CARRY OUT CO’S AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $5.06B company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $5.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TKC worth $455.04M less.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.