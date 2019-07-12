Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Reaches $5.71 After 5.00% Down Move; Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Holding

The stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 185,373 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 38.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL CEO SAYS THINKS COMPANY’S UNITS IN KAZAKHSTAN AND MOLDOVA WILL BE SOLD THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell: Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand From Global Investors; 24/04/2018 – TURKCELL 1Q NET INCOME 500.8M LIRAS, EST. 608.7M LIRAS; 05/04/2018 – Turkcell Is Marketing 10-Year USD Bond in 6.25% Area; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 26/03/2018 – TURKCELL FINANSMAN GETS EU100M LOAN FROM BANK OF CHINA; 07/03/2018 – TURKCELL UNIT LIFECELL BID IN UKRAINE WAS ABOUT $30.8M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $5.12 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $5.42 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TKC worth $256.05 million less.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Allstate (ALL) stake by 11.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,000 shares as Allstate (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 37,800 shares with $3.56 million value, down from 42,800 last quarter. Allstate now has $33.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 233,392 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12. Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, July 11. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $9400 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $583.32M for 14.56 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Jefferies Financial Group Inc (OEF) stake by 52,658 shares to 54,480 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fluor Corp New Del Com (NYSE:FLO) stake by 20,738 shares and now owns 34,620 shares. Homeserve Plc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 11,678 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 20,035 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12,261 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 32,960 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 5,155 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 17,500 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett owns 859 shares. Fil owns 56 shares. Mai Capital stated it has 7,735 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cutler Inv Counsel Llc has 5,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 27,993 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ancora Ltd Liability Company reported 4,866 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.41M shares.