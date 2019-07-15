Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) and SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) Contrasting side by side

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) have been rivals in the Wireless Communications for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 6 0.00 N/A 0.36 12.91 SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.57 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SITO Mobile Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0.00% 17.5% 6.3% SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -108.1% -66%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SITO Mobile Ltd. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, SITO Mobile Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SITO Mobile Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares and 12.5% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares. Insiders held 67.4% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -1.88% -12.48% -32.08% -9.79% -38.48% -16.37% SITO Mobile Ltd. -10.75% -0.52% -4.02% 31.72% -49.2% 112.22%

For the past year Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had bearish trend while SITO Mobile Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats SITO Mobile Ltd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.