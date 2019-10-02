Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) Stake Increased by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Boosted Its Stake

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 64,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 368,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 303,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 179,434 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL CEO SAYS THINKS COMPANY’S UNITS IN KAZAKHSTAN AND MOLDOVA WILL BE SOLD THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL HAS $248M SHORT POSITION IN BALANCE SHEET AS OF APRIL; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOTAL; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION FOR PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATOR LICENSE OF UKRAINE-BASED PAYCELL LLC IS MADE; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Mulls USD-Denominated 10-Year Bond; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell: Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand From Global Investors; 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE AT 1.62 BLN LIRA

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 220,530 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 billion, up from 186,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 2 Big Reasons to Embrace Recent Strength in Kroger Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger unveils plant-based collection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein: How Kroger Could See Activist Involvement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life invested in 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Liability has 853,052 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cls Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Capital Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 14,423 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Company has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 87 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Limited Company. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cap Invest Counsel reported 30,500 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 186,628 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability holds 4,506 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 1.05M shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 143,813 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation holds 0.05% or 664,417 shares in its portfolio.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 253 shares to 92,503 shares, valued at $6.54 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,556 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).