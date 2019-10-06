Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $323,205; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 64,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 368,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 303,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 490,928 shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL CEO SAYS THINKS COMPANY’S UNITS IN KAZAKHSTAN AND MOLDOVA WILL BE SOLD THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Turkcell To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Turkcell board reshuffled with three new members; 29/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Revises Turkcell Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TO ESTABLISH FOUNDATION CALLED “TURKCELL VAKFI” TO CARRY OUT CO’S AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – TURKCELL 1Q NET INCOME 500.8M LIRAS, EST. 608.7M LIRAS; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION PREPARATION PROCESS FOR LOCAL CURRENCY TRANSFER LICENSE OF PAYCELL LLC IS ONGOING; 29/03/2018 – Telia Company: Turkcell General Assembly meeting approved dividends proposal shareholders in Turkcell Holding represented on Turkcells board; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,234 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,145 shares to 57,763 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI) by 24,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,610 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 180,339 were accumulated by Vantage Partners Lc. And Com has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 125 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Lc reported 0.23% stake. Andra Ap owns 34,800 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 438,444 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited reported 302,280 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Company accumulated 21,697 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 250,889 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Com Limited. Bowen Hanes And has 0.79% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 28,089 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 671,822 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 953 shares. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 480,808 shares. 495,136 are held by Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Company.

