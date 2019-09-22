Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC) Stock Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position; F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Value Declined While Todd Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 721,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.29 million, up from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 375,330 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 29/03/2018 – Turkcell board reshuffled with three new members; 14/03/2018 – TURKCELL SAYS SEES REVENUES GROWING 14-16 PERCENT ANNUALLY BETWEEN 2018-2020, SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT 37-40 PCT; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – IN GENERAL MEETING, BOARD AGREED TO PROPOSE AT TOTAL NET 0.734091 LIRA PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOT…; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 24/04/2018 – Turkcell lletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL CEO SAYS THINKS COMPANY’S UNITS IN KAZAKHSTAN AND MOLDOVA WILL BE SOLD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – TURKCELL UNIT LIFECELL BID IN UKRAINE WAS ABOUT $30.8M

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 95,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 306,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66M, up from 211,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 684,324 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.53 million shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $92.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turkcell Sticking To A Plan That’s Working, While Turkey Continues To Churn – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BiP: Turkey’s Most Downloaded Local App – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Digital Operator Turkcell Introduces Blockchain-applied ID Management Solution – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

