Tupperware (TUP) Holder Advisors Asset Management Raised Stake by $3.21 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Iconiq Capital Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Corp (TUP) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 128,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 459,478 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 330,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 302,708 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 44,390 shares to 210,782 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs owns 230 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 34,135 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 104,039 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 13,173 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 7,293 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.99% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, Financial Svcs Corporation has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 21,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Management stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. The insider SZOSTAK M ANNE bought 3,000 shares worth $81,815. CLONINGER KRISS III also bought $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, February 1. 3,700 shares valued at $99,622 were bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.37 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

