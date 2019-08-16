Tupperware Brands (TUP) to pay $0.27 on Oct 4, 2019; MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSIT (NILSY) Sellers Decreased By 8.27% Their Shorts

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) is expected to pay $0.27 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:TUP) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Tupperware Brands Corp’s current price of $13.34 translates into 2.02% yield. Tupperware Brands Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 697,047 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT

MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSIT (OTCMKTS:NILSY) had a decrease of 8.27% in short interest. NILSY’s SI was 313,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.27% from 342,000 shares previously. With 81,100 avg volume, 4 days are for MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSIT (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s short sellers to cover NILSY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 31,587 shares traded. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. Shares for $502,369 were bought by GOINGS E V. $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $650.15 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 4.93 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 10,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 34,946 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,476 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 34,100 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Parametric Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 439,558 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 131,663 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 42,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.11 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Mirae Asset Global Co Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 291,837 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru reported 150 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 748,117 shares.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and metallurgical firm in Russia, Europe, Asia, North America, and the CIS countries. The company has market cap of $36.29 billion. The firm operates in GMK Group, Group KGMK, NN Harjavalta, Other metallurgical, and Other non-metallurgical divisions. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals.

