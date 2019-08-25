Tupperware Brands (TUP) to pay $0.27 on Oct 4, 2019; Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shorts Increased By 10.99%

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) is expected to pay $0.27 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:TUP) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Tupperware Brands Corp’s current price of $12.68 translates into 2.13% yield. Tupperware Brands Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 787,464 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C

Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had an increase of 10.99% in short interest. EPM’s SI was 548,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.99% from 494,300 shares previously. With 119,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s short sellers to cover EPM’s short positions. The SI to Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 125,764 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has declined 42.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $617.98 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 4.69 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. The insider CLONINGER KRISS III bought 4,000 shares worth $59,985. GOINGS E V also bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.85 million. The firm primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

