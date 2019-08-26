Tupperware Brands (TUP) to pay $0.27 on Oct 4, 2019; ENM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (ENMHF) Shorts Increased By 15.52%

ENM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:ENMHF) had an increase of 15.52% in short interest. ENMHF’s SI was 122,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.52% from 106,300 shares previously. With 39,600 avg volume, 3 days are for ENM HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:ENMHF)’s short sellers to cover ENMHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0823 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) is expected to pay $0.27 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:TUP) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Tupperware Brands Corp’s current price of $12.68 translates into 2.13% yield. Tupperware Brands Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 797,139 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range

ENM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the wholesale and retail of fashion wear and accessories. The company has market cap of $141.00 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale and Retail of Fashion Wear and Accessories; Resort and Recreational Club Operations; and Investments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a chain of multi-label stores, as well as mono-brand boutiques under The Swank brand in Hong Kong and China; and Hilltop Country Club that provides accommodation, dining, recreational, and outdoor activities for its members in Hong Kong, as well as offers menswear fashion products under the Cesare di Pino brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 51,620 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 501,038 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company owns 9,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 8,802 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 104 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Riverhead Ltd Company invested in 8,055 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 131,663 shares. Orrstown Fincl reported 38 shares stake. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 772,914 shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $617.98 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 4.69 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.