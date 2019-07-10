Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Value Declined While Weitz Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.46 Million; As Gentherm (THRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Trigran Investments Trimmed Its Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 58,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,778 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.78% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.40M shares traded or 118.23% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 174,570 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. THRM’s profit will be $15.83 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. CAMERON SUSAN M. bought $99,844 worth of stock or 3,687 shares. $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 8 the insider GOINGS E V bought $99,622.

