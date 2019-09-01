Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Price Declined While Weitz Investment Management Cut by $1.46 Million Its Position; Cme Group (CME) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 58,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 91,778 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 454,710 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares to 111,920 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.23 million for 5.08 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

