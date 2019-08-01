Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake Has Boosted by Trexquant Investment Lp; As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stock Rose, Stralem & Co Raised Its Stake

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 291,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 259,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 6.20 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 205.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 68,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 102,076 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 33,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 338,393 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $199,466 activity. $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, February 1. $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V. $99,844 worth of stock was bought by CAMERON SUSAN M. on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Caterpillar Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 7,913 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 14,000 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Sensato Ltd Liability holds 9,166 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 128,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 114,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1,153 shares. 13,433 were reported by Zeke Cap Limited. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 102,076 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 3,229 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 30,132 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 10,720 shares to 4,288 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 40,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,905 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,355 shares to 26,160 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,035 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.