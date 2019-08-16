Tupperware Brands (TUP) Shareholder Clark Estates Upped Its Position by $750,000 as Share Price Declined; Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $19.08 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 4.13 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 80,843 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. On Friday, July 26 CLONINGER KRISS III bought $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 12.49 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

