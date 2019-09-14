Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Value Declined While Fil LTD Decreased Its Stake by $7.60 Million; Winch Advisory Services Holding in Baidu Adr (BIDU) Cut by $2.18 Million as Shares Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 16,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.28M market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 825,924 shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY)

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sales fall off at Tupperware – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware: The Uphill Battle To Protect The Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V had bought 33,500 shares worth $502,369.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viomi Technology Co Ltd by 117,020 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 270,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74 million for 6.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,080 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.05% or 16,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 164,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 900 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% or 22,783 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 5.72M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 16,408 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 30,758 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 13,195 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 21,343 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,400 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 8,489 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 16,557 shares.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Incredibly Cheap Chinese Internet Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Baidu, Endo International, and Hilton Grand Vacations Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.