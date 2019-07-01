Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $18.45 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at GREATER CANNABIS CO (GCAN) Raised By 246.94%

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 244,593 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $899.04M company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $16.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUP worth $71.92 million less.

GREATER CANNABIS CO INC (OTCMKTS:GCAN) had an increase of 246.94% in short interest. GCAN’s SI was 17,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 246.94% from 4,900 shares previously. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1132. About 6,350 shares traded. The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GCAN) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Green C Corporation owns and operates pharmaceutical products. The company has market cap of $3.93 million.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $376,901 activity. SZOSTAK M ANNE also bought $81,815 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares. $99,622 worth of stock was bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, February 8. Shares for $95,620 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III. CAMERON SUSAN M. had bought 3,687 shares worth $99,844 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Assetmark reported 0% stake. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 772,914 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 104,039 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 311,875 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 97,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 41,531 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 19,550 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com owns 17,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 636,139 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 306,897 shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $899.04 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.70M for 4.52 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.