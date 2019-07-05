Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $18.40 52-Week Low; Innospec (IOSP) Shorts Increased By 8.87%

Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) had an increase of 8.87% in short interest. IOSP’s SI was 256,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.87% from 235,700 shares previously. With 75,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s short sellers to cover IOSP’s short positions. The SI to Innospec Inc’s float is 1.07%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 14,628 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.48 target or 5.00% below today's $18.40 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $896.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $17.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.84 million less. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 261,575 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to gas and oil exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It operates through four divisions: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. It has a 25.21 P/E ratio. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $896.76 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.8 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71M for 4.51 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity. CAMERON SUSAN M. also bought $99,844 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares. On Friday, February 1 CLONINGER KRISS III bought $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 3,500 shares. 3,000 shares valued at $81,815 were bought by SZOSTAK M ANNE on Friday, February 1. GOINGS E V had bought 3,700 shares worth $99,622 on Friday, February 8.

