Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $18.21 After 4.00% Up Move; Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (CPA) SI Decreased By 9.47%

Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA) had a decrease of 9.47% in short interest. CPA’s SI was 1.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.47% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 389,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA)’s short sellers to cover CPA’s short positions. The SI to Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO’s float is 4.19%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 53,976 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 81.8 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 26/04/2018 – COPA WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE TO RESUME VENEZUELA FLIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 125,236 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $887.50 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $18.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUP worth $35.50 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Copa Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bradesco upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. It has a 104.58 P/E ratio. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $887.50 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CAMERON SUSAN M. bought $99,844. $81,815 worth of stock was bought by SZOSTAK M ANNE on Friday, February 1. $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, February 8. Shares for $95,620 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71M for 4.46 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.