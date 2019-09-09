Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $15.64 After 5.00% Up Move; Epr Properties Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 14.29% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 940,234 shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $762.86M company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $16.42 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUP worth $38.14M more.

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 161 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 121 decreased and sold their holdings in Epr Properties. The hedge funds in our database reported: 62.05 million shares, down from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Epr Properties in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 94 Increased: 108 New Position: 53.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.73M for 6.21 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V also bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 6,092 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 14,276 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,101 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 74,676 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 13,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 14,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 8,066 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 11,124 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 1,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.11 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Swiss Savings Bank holds 88,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $762.86 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.78 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 146,700 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 31,105 shares. The Ohio-based Randolph Co Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.05 million for 14.44 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 175,992 shares traded. EPR Properties (EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 23.01 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.