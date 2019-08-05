Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $14.86 After 5.00% Up Move; City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. City Office REIT had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) rating on Friday, August 2. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $13.5000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. See City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5000 New Target: $13.5000 Maintain

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13 New Target: $12 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 259,737 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $724.23M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $15.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUP worth $36.21 million more.

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “City Office REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “S&P 500 could rise 15% in the second half, Guggenheim CIO says – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $495.05 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 160,236 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Inc owns 27,055 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 18,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 18,107 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 2.71 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 55,056 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 503,288 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Dubuque National Bank And Trust reported 183,550 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 112,842 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt reported 80,694 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 709,911 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 51,297 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,214 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 38,317 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.80 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Tupperware Brands Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tupperware: A Laggard Among Laggards – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $259,451 activity. The insider GOINGS E V bought 3,700 shares worth $99,622. CAMERON SUSAN M. had bought 3,687 shares worth $99,844 on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $59,985 was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,173 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 110,149 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P owns 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.11 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 33,044 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 146,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 68,421 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 63,156 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 164,059 shares. Trexquant Invest L P holds 0.19% or 102,076 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 18,914 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 32,657 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 43,627 shares. 772,914 are held by Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Co.