Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $14.34 Yearly Low; VERITAS FARMS (VFRM) Sellers Increased By 895.16% Their Shorts

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.05 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.34 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $698.88M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $13.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $62.90M less. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 354,008 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C

VERITAS FARMS INC (OTCMKTS:VFRM) had an increase of 895.16% in short interest. VFRM’s SI was 61,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 895.16% from 6,200 shares previously. With 589,400 avg volume, 0 days are for VERITAS FARMS INC (OTCMKTS:VFRM)’s short sellers to cover VFRM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 46,692 shares traded. Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VFRM) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. The insider GOINGS E V bought $502,369. $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $698.88 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.3 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Farms, Inc. focuses on producing, marketing, and distributing phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp oils and extracts to distributors and retailers. The company has market cap of $181.93 million. The Company’s products include vegan capsules, gummies, tinctures, lotions, salves, vape oils, and oral syringes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand; and makes private label products for distributors and retailers.