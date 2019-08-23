Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $12.93 52-Week Low; TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. NEW ITALY (TIAOF) Shorts Lowered By 8.63%

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. NEW ITALY (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) had a decrease of 8.63% in short interest. TIAOF’s SI was 154.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.63% from 169.00 million shares previously. With 554,500 avg volume, 279 days are for TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. NEW ITALY (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)’s short sellers to cover TIAOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5064 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $12.93 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $629.92 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $12.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $25.20M less. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 198,481 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; and infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks, as well as engages in the development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, real estate properties, and plant engineering.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.18M for 5.05 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware: No Strength To Be Seen Anywhere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $629.92 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 4.78 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III. GOINGS E V also bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, August 2.