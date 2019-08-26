Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches $12.45 After 4.00% Down Move; Steinberg Asset Management Cut By $824,330 Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 27.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 6,341 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 17,012 shares with $2.22M value, down from 23,353 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 428,686 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 162,488 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $606.77 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $11.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUP worth $24.27M less.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited reported 224,748 shares stake. Tekla Capital Ltd Com owns 89,569 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd invested in 264,116 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management Incorporated has 0.35% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Conning owns 4,710 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 255 shares. Stevens Capital Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,650 shares. Finance Architects holds 0.5% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,198 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,728 shares. Stifel owns 22,707 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Australia-based Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 5.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Investment Lp owns 5,736 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 31.10% above currents $120.27 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $31,024 was made by Elcan Patricia F on Tuesday, August 6.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $606.77 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 4.6 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III. On Friday, August 2 the insider GOINGS E V bought $502,369.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 459,478 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 22,031 are owned by Victory Capital. Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Parametric Assoc Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 364,945 shares. 87,564 were reported by Hrt Limited Co. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,237 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 59,539 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Pcl owns 598,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 178,400 shares stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 30,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,502 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 4.86 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.