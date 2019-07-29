Tupperware Brands (TUP) Market Value Declined While Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $362,076

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 260,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 643,706 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 903,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 596,893 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53 million, down from 324,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 825,638 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 8 the insider GOINGS E V bought $99,622. Another trade for 3,687 shares valued at $99,844 was made by CAMERON SUSAN M. on Thursday, February 7.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csi Compressco Lp.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.20M for 5.66 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,775 shares to 251,807 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 44,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.