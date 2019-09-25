Tupperware Brands (TUP) Is At $16.18 Formed Wedge; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Sentiment Is 0.95

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 158 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 166 sold and decreased positions in East West Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 119.00 million shares, down from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding East West Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 119 Increased: 112 New Position: 46.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) formed wedge down with $14.72 target or 9.00% below today’s $16.18 share price. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has $789.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 1.26M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.55M for 9.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. for 162,535 shares. Community Financial Services Group Llc owns 132,782 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has 1.96% invested in the company for 233,835 shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 506,734 shares.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 763,126 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74M for 6.42 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests holds 16,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 196,795 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 12,457 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 38,404 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 3,678 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 12,849 shares. Prudential owns 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.03 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 122,575 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co accumulated 123,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated reported 4.28 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 52,071 shares. 16,213 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 20,017 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 20,966 shares.