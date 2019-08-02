Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holder Clark Estates Boosted Its Holding by $750,000 as Stock Price Declined; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Has Decreased Stake by $369,600 as Share Value Declined

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 352,132 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 481,134 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank reported 1,852 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 26,950 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Camarda Financial Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Amica Mutual reported 6,190 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 244,987 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 149 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,033 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 181,802 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 5,835 shares. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A invested in 297 shares or 0% of the stock. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.16% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). American International Gru, a New York-based fund reported 176,500 shares.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 120,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 19,671 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 13,000 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 598,800 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Co owns 34,135 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 2,738 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 114,961 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 19,322 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 796,642 were accumulated by Prudential. Schroder Management Grp reported 748,117 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 311,875 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Invest Management has invested 0.1% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

