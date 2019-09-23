Tupperware Brands (TUP) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Shorts at Montage Resources (MR) Raised By 5.79%

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. TUP’s profit would be $30.74M giving it 6.22 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 8.14 million shares traded or 789.12% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP)

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) had an increase of 5.79% in short interest. MR’s SI was 940,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.79% from 889,000 shares previously. With 349,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)’s short sellers to cover MR’s short positions. The SI to Montage Resources Corporation’s float is 17.26%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 950,965 shares traded or 54.84% up from the average. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has declined 86.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.26% the S&P500.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $144.96 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. It has a 1.92 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $765.06 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.8 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 13,355 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 90,821 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd has 2,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.08% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 20,966 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 47,206 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 14,031 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 218,112 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 120,221 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 76,797 shares. Moreover, Principal Group Inc has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 210,866 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 13,195 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 2,400 shares. Pnc Services Gru reported 3,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,080 shares.