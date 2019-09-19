Tupperware Brands (TUP) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Perot Systems (PER) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. TUP’s profit would be $30.74 million giving it 6.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 916,852 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c

Perot Systems Corp (PER) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 8 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold their stakes in Perot Systems Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 452,581 shares, down from 1.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Perot Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $759.20 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.75 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 218,112 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 38,404 shares. 775,751 are held by Northern Trust Corp. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Voloridge Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 49,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 21,976 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc accumulated 28,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 519,442 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 79,382 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. 33,500 shares were bought by GOINGS E V, worth $502,369. 4,000 shares were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III, worth $59,985 on Friday, July 26.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $88.20 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 4.1 P/E ratio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 79,150 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 173,300 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 30,467 shares.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 109,210 shares traded. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) has declined 32.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Permian Trust Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options; 29/05/2018 – SandRidge Presentation dated May 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandridge Permian Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PER); 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board

