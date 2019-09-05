Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose While Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Position by $748,578

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 75,621 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, down from 79,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.03B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $8.66 during the last trading session, reaching $221.6. About 2.19 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 608,023 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V had bought 33,500 shares worth $502,369.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74M for 5.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares to 343,509 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp (Put).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05M for 18.41 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

